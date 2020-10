Pfizer Won’t Apply for Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization Before Mid-November, CEO Confirms

(STAT News) – Pfizer confirmed Friday it expects to seek emergency authorization of its experimental vaccine against Covid-19, if it is effective, in the third week of November. An analysis of the efficacy of the vaccine could be available sooner, the company said in an open letter from its CEO, Albert Bourla, but required safety data will take longer.