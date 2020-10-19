STAT-Harris Poll: The Share of Americans Interested in Getting Covid-19 Vaccine as Soon as Possible Is Dropping

(STAT News) – The share of Americans who say they are likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available is dropping — and the decline is notably more pronounced among Black Americans than among white individuals, according to a new survey from STAT and The Harris Poll. Overall, 58% of the U.S. public said they would get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine was available when asked earlier this month, down considerably from 69% who said the same thing in mid-August.