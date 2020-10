Remember Ebola? Well, Now There’s a Drug for That

(NPR) – This month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted formal approval to an antibody cocktail from the pharmaceutical company Regeneron that’s been shown to dramatically reduce an Ebola patient’s chances of dying. The treatment, which has been known as REGN-EB3, is now being marketed under the brand name Inmazeb. (Regeneron is also making another antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19.