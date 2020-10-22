First Vaccine May Stymie Hunt for Better Ones

(Science) – Success in the push to find a COVID-19 vaccine at record-breaking speed could hand the world a new problem. The first vaccine to cross the finish line might be only marginally effective, yet ethicists warn it could disrupt ongoing studies of good—or even great—candidates in the wings. In all likelihood, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other regulators will issue the first approval or emergency use authorization (EUA) for one COVID-19 vaccine while clinical trials for many other candidates are still underway or in the planning. At that point, ongoing studies of any candidate—including that first one—arguably could become ethically bound to offer the vaccine with proven efficacy to everyone in a placebo group.