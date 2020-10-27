No News on Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Good News–And Bad News

(STAT News) – Pfizer revealed Tuesday that researchers have not yet conducted an analysis of the efficacy of the vaccine it is developing against Covid-19. The announcement is both good news and bad news. Umer Raffat, a senior managing director at the investment bank Evercore ISI, wrote in an analyst note that the fact that Pfizer hasn’t conducted an interim analysis was “a good thing” because it means that, based on the details of the trial protocol, the vaccine had not failed to prevent more than 77% of Covid cases, the benchmark for success at this early juncture.