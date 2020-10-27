Eli Lilly Said Its Antibody Treatment Does Not Work on Patients Hospitalized with Covid-19

(The New York Times) – The drug maker Eli Lilly said on Monday that its antibody treatment was ineffective on patients hospitalized with advanced Covid-19 and that a government-sponsored trial would not administer the drug to new participants. The company said that other trials of the treatment, in people who are not as sick or who have been exposed to the virus, would continue, and that it remained optimistic that the treatment could work if given early in the course of the disease.