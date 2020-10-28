One-Third of Prostate Cancer Tumors in Black Men Have Dangerous Gene Mutations

(UPI) – More than one-third of Black men with prostate cancer carry potentially dangerous genetic mutations that cause more severe disease, an analysis published Wednesday by the journal Molecular Cancer Research found. Researchers sequenced 39 genes of interest in prostate cancer tumors and matched normal tissue from 77 Black-American men with prostate cancer, finding that roughly 35% of patients’ tumors harbored potentially damaging mutations in several genes.