Yemen on Brink of Losing Entire Generation of Children to Hunger, UN Warns

(The Guardian) – Almost 100,000 children under the age of five are at risk of dying in Yemen as the country slides back into a hunger crisis. An analysis by UN agencies says the coronavirus pandemic, economic problems and conflict have led to the highest levels of malnutrition ever recorded in parts of the country. Serious malnutrition in southern Yemen has risen 10% this year, according to the study, but rose to 15% among under-fives.