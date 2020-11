First Alzheimer’s Blood Test Rolled Out for Clinical Use in US

(The Scientist) – The first blood test designed to assist physicians in determining whether a patient has Alzheimer’s disease is now available in most US states, the company C 2 N Diagnostics announced October 29. The test measures biomarkers that frequently reflect the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s—as well as the presence of a gene variant that increases the risk of the disease.