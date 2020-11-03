Use of ‘At-Home Abortion Pills’ Rises Amid Pandemic–And Faces New Threats

(The Guardian) – Understandably, some reproductive care providers have seen a spike in demand for the drugs in recent months: Aid Access, a private initiative from Dr Rebecca Gomperts which provides online consultations for US women seeking abortion pills, saw a 27% increase in requests during the first weeks of the pandemic, when abortion services were banned in Texas, according to a study published in July.