Winning Trust for a Vaccine Means Confronting Medical Racism

(Wired) – Polls already show rising suspicion of the vaccine, even though, at this point, none of the candidates have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and no final data about safety or efficacy has been released. Several national polls taken since the summer show that up to two-thirds of people plan to wait at least several months after a formula becomes available, to see whether adverse reactions occur. One-quarter to one-third of poll respondents said they plan to never take the vaccine. As the US government scrambles to protect its residents from Covid-19, it is simultaneously having to confront and try to unwind decades of justified distrust.