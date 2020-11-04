Oregon Becomes First US State to Decriminalize Hard Drugs

(BBC) – Oregon has become the first US state to decriminalise the possession of hard drugs, including cocaine and heroin. People caught with small amounts of drugs for personal use will now have to pay a $100 (£77) fine or have a health check at an addiction-recovery centre. Oregon also becomes the first state to legalise the therapeutic use of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The new measures were approved by a public vote as part of a nationwide push to relax drug laws.