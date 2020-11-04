SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load Predicts Need for Ventilator, Death Risk

(Medscape) – When COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, their risk of intubation or death can be estimated based on their viral load, a new study suggests. “This risk can be predicted regardless of how sick they are when they are admitted, what other comorbidities they may have, their age or how many days they had symptoms,” coauthor Dr. Ioannis Zacharioudakis of NYU School of Medicine told Reuters.