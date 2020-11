COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk for Parkinson’s

(Medscape) – One of the neurologic complications of COVID-19 may be the development of Parkinson’s disease, new data suggest. At least three case reports have been published of relatively young COVID-19 patients who developed clinical parkinsonism, either in isolation or with other neurologic deficits, within 2 to 5 weeks of contracting the disease. A fourth case has not yet been published.