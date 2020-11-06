Obesity Biggest Risk for COVID-19 Pneumonia, After Age, Male Sex

(Medscape) – In a large international study of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19, the likelihood of having severe pneumonia (ie, needing invasive mechanical ventilation) increased stepwise with increasing body mass index (BMI) — independent of diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or current smoking. The main finding was a linear correlation between BMI and need for invasive mechanical ventilation, after adjustment for center, age, sex, and other prespecified metabolic risk factors.