Public Health During the Pandemic in India

(Science) – In March 2020, with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threatening to overwhelm India’s fragile health care ecosystem, the country combined a stringent lockdown of its 1.37 billion population with a program of surveillance and containment of varied effectiveness across states. Testing and data management systems were set up, but the paucity of publicly available data, especially in the initial phase of the pandemic, limited understanding of disease epidemiology and transmission dynamics as well as the effectiveness of control measures.