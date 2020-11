El Paso Gets Fourth Mobil Morgue as COVID-19 Deaths Surge

(Medscape) – A fourth mobile morgue has been sent to El Paso as the Texas border town grapples with an ever-growing COVID-19 crisis. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said medical examiners cannot keep pace with the number of autopsies, according to television station KFOX. Medical examiners had a backlog of 94 cases on Monday, he said. The fourth mobile morgue comes days after the third arrived.