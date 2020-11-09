Covid Infections in Animals Prompt Scientific Concern

(New York Times) – The decision this week by the Danish government to kill millions of mink because of coronavirus concerns, effectively wiping out a major national industry, has put the spotlight on simmering worries among scientists and conservationists about the vulnerability of animals to the pandemic virus, and what infections among animals could mean for humans. The most disturbing possibility is that the virus could mutate in animals and become more transmissible or more dangerous to humans.