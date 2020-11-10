STAT-Harris Poll: Most Americans Won’t Get a Covid-19 Vaccine Unless It Cuts Risk by Half

(STAT News) – Six in 10 Americans said they are somewhat or very likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine if doing so would lower the risk of becoming infected by about half, according to a new survey from STAT and The Harris Poll. The poll also found that more Americans say they are likely to get a vaccine, practice social distancing, and wear a mask if they or someone they know has contracted Covid-19.