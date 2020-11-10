Brazil Halts Trial of Chinese Vaccine. But Was Science or Politics to Blame?

November 10, 2020

(New York Times) – Brazil said on Monday that it had halted a late-stage trial of a Chinese vaccine that had been considered a global front-runner in the race to develop a protective shot for the coronavirus after a “serious adverse” reaction in a participant. The Brazilian health regulator provided little information on its decision, including whether the reaction was related to the vaccine, called CoronaVac and produced by the Chinese company Sinovac, or coincidental.

