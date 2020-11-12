Over Half of Isolation Gowns Fail to Meet Protective Standards

(Medscape) – More than half of the disposable isolation gowns tested by ECRI, a leading national patient safety organization, failed to meet standard levels of protection, according to a high-priority hazard alert that ECRI issued on Tuesday. The substandard isolation gowns are “putting healthcare workers at risk of exposure to bloodborne or other pathogens, as well as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” an ECRI news release said.