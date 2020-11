U.S. to Start Distributing Lilly COVID-19 Antibody This Week

(Medscape) – The FDA on Monday gave emergency use authorization to Lilly’s antibody for anyone over age 65 who is recently diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and for patients age 12 and older who have an underlying health condition putting them at risk for serious illness. The agency said the treatment should not be used in patients already hospitalized with COVID-19.