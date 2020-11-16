Covid Stole My Dad’s Final Months

(Knowable Magazine) – What angers me most, though, are the months my dad and I were separated from each other. This might even be what killed him: Analyses from the UK and US have found a spike in deaths from dementia compared with previous years, and 79 percent of surveyed care homes in the UK said the lack of social contact was hurting the health of patients with dementia. This is not a surprise: Research has linked loneliness with faster cognitive decline.