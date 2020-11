Europe’s Death Rate Over 3 Times Higher Than the U.S., as COVID Surges Globally

(Newsweek) – Europe recorded over three times as many COVID-19 deaths on Thursday than the U.S., as coronavirus cases continued to surge globally. Last week, Europe recorded over 29,000 new deaths, said Hans Henri P. Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe said during a news briefing on Thursday.