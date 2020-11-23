‘I Just Pray God Will Help Me’: Racial, Ethnic Minorities Reel from Higher Covid-19 Death Rates

(The Washington Post) – It’s not just grieving relatives who are demanding answers. Nearly nine months after the virus exploded in the United States, and amid big treatment strides, the disease continues to ravage African American and other minority communities with a particular vengeance. Black, Asian, Native American and Hispanic patients still die far more frequently than White patients, even as death rates have plummeted for all races and age groups, according to a Washington Post analysis of records from 5.8 million people who tested positive for the virus from early March through mid-October.