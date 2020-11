Data Show Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients Are Surviving at Higher Rates, but Surge in Cases Could Roll Back Gains

(STAT News) – Patients hospitalized with Covid-19 are surviving at higher rates than in the early days of the pandemic, gains that data and interviews with experts suggest are driven by a more refined understanding of the disease and how to treat it — and, crucially, less strain on hospitals that had been inundated at times.