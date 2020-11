Phase 3 Trial Begins of COVID-19 Antibody Treatment for Immune Suppressed People

(Medscape) – A UK patient will today become the first in the world to join a trial to test whether AstraZeneca’s long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442, will prevent COVID-19 for up to a year. The phase 3 trial will recruit 5000 participants globally to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of LAAB.