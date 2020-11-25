Initial Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Will Go to States Based on Population, Not Risk

(NPR) – Top officials from Operation Warp Speed, the government’s program to fast-track the development and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, announced they’ve allocated 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to states based on their total populations. Once a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, allocations will be made based on the total number of adults in the state. “We wanted to keep this simple,” Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a media briefing Tuesday. “We thought it would be the fairest approach, and the most consistent.”