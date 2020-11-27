Why Coronavirus Rules Should Be About More Than Just Stopping Transmission
November 27, 2020
(The Conversation) – The success or failure of coronavirus regulations is often assessed on whether they affect the rate of transmission in the community, and whether or not people comply with them. But what about the ethics behind the measures? With inevitable and complex value judgments at play, responses to COVID-19 have shown how the regulations’ success also requires us to pay attention to their moral authority.