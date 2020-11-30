More Good News for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(NPR) – The biotech company Moderna released new data Monday morning that strengthens the case for its COVID-19 vaccine. It concludes the vaccine is 94 percent effective – and strongly protects against serious illness. Based on these latest findings, the company plans to submit an application for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration today. They build on Moderna’s previously reported findings, based on a smaller number of cases detected in its study of some 30,000 volunteers.