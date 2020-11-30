As Hospitals Fill with COVID-19 Patients, Medical Reinforcements Are Hard to Find

(NPR) – Hospitals in much of the country are trying to cope with unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 patients. As of Sunday, 93,238 were hospitalized, an alarming record that far exceeds the two previous peaks in April and July, of just under 60,000 inpatients. But beds and space aren’t the main concern. It’s the work force. Hospitals are worried that staffing levels won’t be able to keep up with demand as doctors, nurses and specialists such as respiratory therapists become exhausted or, worse, become infected or sick themselves.