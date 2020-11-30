Opioid Deaths in Young Americans Often Involve Other Drugs

(UPI) – Opioid overdose deaths involving more than one substance are more common among American teens and young adults than deaths caused by opioids alone, researchers report. They also found that stimulants such as cocaine and crystal methamphetamine are the non-opioid substances most commonly involved in opioid overdose deaths in young people. Moreover, opioid overdose deaths involving stimulants increased 351% between 2010 and 2018.