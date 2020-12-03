What Are Emergency Use Authorizations, and Do They Guarantee That a Vaccine or Drug Is Safe?

December 3, 2020

(The Conversation) – In coming days, the Food and Drug Administration is likely to authorize new COVID-19 vaccines based on applications submitted by two companies. These authorizations have happened very fast in a process called “emergency use authorizations,” or EUAs. Does this swift action mean that products are proven safe and effective? Not exactly. But it suggests that they may present a reasonable balance of risks and benefits. We are a physician and a lawyer, and we also study drug development from the perspectives of history and philosophy. The longer view is helpful to understand the differences between full FDA approval and EUAs.

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Informed Consent, News, Op-Ed, Pharma, Public Health

