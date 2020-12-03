Covid Unknowns Leave Survivors Fearing Life Insurance Rejection

(Bloomberg) – Millions of people who survived Covid-19 are expected to be dealing with medical issues including heart, kidney, and lung damage long after the pandemic subsides. But the long-term effects on mortality are unknown, even for those who had mild or asymptomatic cases. That’s left life insurance companies without the risk data they typically rely on in deciding who to cover, meaning survivors could have a harder time getting coverage or have to pay more for skimpier plans. Insurance companies are afraid, said Bob Hunter, director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America and a former Texas insurance commissioner. “This is classic insurance reaction. They did it after AIDS and SARS,” he said.