‘Malicious and Misconceived.’ Indian Vaccine Producer Hits Back at Complaint from Trial Volunteer

December 3, 2020

(Science) – An Indian man is suing one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers after falling seriously ill during a trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The patient developed a neurological condition after being vaccinated last month and is seeking 50 million rupees ($680,000) in damages from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which produces the vaccine in India. But SII has hit back hard: In a 29 November statement, it called the allegations “malicious and misconceived” and said it may seek damages of up to 1 billion rupees in a countersuit that claims reputational damage. The volunteer was “specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent,” the company said.

