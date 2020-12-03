Pfizer Slashed Its Original Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Target After Supply-Chain Obstacles

(The Wall Street Journal) – Pfizer Inc. expects to ship half of the Covid-19 vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems, but still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021. “Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected,” a company spokeswoman said. “And it’s important to highlight that the outcome of the clinical trial was somewhat later than the initial projection.”