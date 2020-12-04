China’s ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ Begins as Shots to Be Rolled Out in Turkey, Latin America

(Newsweek) – A Chinese coronavirus vaccine is set to be rolled out in Turkey later this month, with some Latin American country also in line to receive COVID-19 shots developed in the East Asian nation over the coming months. On Wednesday, Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said his country had ordered 50 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech pharmaceutical company, with the first shipment set to arrive on December 11, according to a statement. Turkish labs will assess the safety of the vaccine and initial results from Phase III clinical trials, with an emergency use authorization possible soon, he said.