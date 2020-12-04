AMA Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Recommendations

(AMA) – The American Medical Association (AMA) commends the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for their efforts to ensure equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available. We strongly support ACIP’s evidence-based interim recommendation adopted today for phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine allocation process, which align with AMA’s public health policy and Code of Medical Ethics. By first vaccinating our frontline health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities against COVID-19, we will help ensure patients continue to receive vital care during the pandemic and safeguard those who are most at risk for severe illness and death associated with COVID-19.