PPE Shortage Crisis Continues at Most Hospitals, Survey Shows

(Medscape) – A majority of hospitals and healthcare facilities surveyed report operating according to “crisis standards of care” as they struggle to provide sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE). For example, in a national survey, 73% of 1083 infection prevention experts said respirator shortages related to care for patients with COVID-19 drove their facility to move beyond conventional standards of care. Furthermore, 69% of facilities are using crisis standards of care (CSC) to provide masks, and 76% are apportioning face shields or eye protection.