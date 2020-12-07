The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?

(New York Times) – With the coronavirus pandemic surging and initial vaccine supplies limited, the United States faces a hard choice: Should the country’s immunization program focus in the early months on the elderly and people with serious medical conditions, who are dying of the virus at the highest rates, or on essential workers, an expansive category encompassing Americans who have borne the greatest risk of infection?