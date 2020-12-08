The Life and COVID Death of a Revered Siberian Doctor

(The New Yorker) – Shikankov, who was sixty-three years old, with deep-set eyes and a trademark bushy dark mustache, was a respected and well-known local cardiologist, who was equally revered for his modesty and quiet professionalism—it wouldn’t be like him to make a fuss and start asking for special treatment. After doctors refused to admit him to the overcrowded hospital, he called a taxi and went home. Another three days passed, and Shikankov felt worse. He managed to call for an ambulance—which felt like a small victory in and of itself, but, when it brought him to Medical-Sanitary Unit Number Two, as the hospital is known, the answer was the same: no room, we’re all full, orders are to take only those whose lungs are in worse shape.