Gene Therapy Stops Bleeding in Hemophilia

(Med Page Today) – A single injection of a viral-mediated gene therapy vector reduced the bleeding rate among patients with Factor IX-related hemophilia B by 91% over the course of 6 months, researchers reported. In most cases, patients were able to discontinue prophylaxis to prevent bleeding episodes after receiving the injection, which can be performed on an out-patient basis, Steven Pipe, MD, of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said in a presentation at the American Society of Hematology virtual meeting.