Steroids Are a Powerful Covid-19 Treatment. We Need to Learn to Use Them Better.

(Vox) – This intense immune reaction to the virus often has features of cytokine storm syndrome (CSS). And, fortunately, we have drugs to treat this sort of immune response generally, including one President Trump took while he was sick with Covid-19, dexamethasone. But these drugs must be given at the right time to Covid-19 patients specifically experiencing CSS, not simply all patients with severe Covid-19, to get the best outcomes. In short, we must optimize the drugs we already have. And there is still a lot we need to learn about how these sorts of treatments work in the case of Covid-19.