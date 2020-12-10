With ‘a Lot to Lose,’ Dialysis Firms Spend Big, Become California Power Players

(Los Angeles Times) – The nation’s dialysis industry has poured $233 million into California campaigns over the past four years, establishing its leading companies as a formidable political force eager to protect their bottom line and influence state policy. Most of the money the industry spent from Jan. 1, 2017, through Nov. 30, 2020, funded the defeat of two union-backed ballot measures that would have regulated dialysis clinics — and eaten into their profits.