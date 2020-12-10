Analysis–World Watches as First-Mover Britain Probes Adverse Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine

(Reuters) – Britain hailed “V-Day” when it became the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, as first mover, it has also become the first to report cases of adverse reactions, allowing other nations to watch and learn. Officials from around the world are keen for British authorities to give them as much information as possible about the two reported cases of anaphylaxis among thousands of people inoculated since mass-vaccination began on Tuesday.