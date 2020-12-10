The First 6.4 Million Doses Will Be a Crucial Test of Covid-19 Vaccination Logistics

(Vox) – The first 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses may begin to ship out in the US as early as Friday, after the Food and Drug Administration’s expected emergency authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Thursday. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, these doses will be earmarked for front-line health care workers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The government estimates another 13.6 million people in these high-risk groups might be able to be vaccinated by the end of 2020, with the rest of the US population following in about the next six months.