Proof-of-Concept Study Shows Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 in Human Sweat

(UPI) – “Working” dogs trained to perform search and rescue tasks, detect explosives or diseases such as colon cancer correctly identified people infected with COVID-19 up to 100% of the time, French researchers said Thursday. The findings suggest that dogs can confirm the presence of the virus by sniffing samples of human sweat, the researchers said in an article published by the journal PLOS ONE.