FDA Authorizes Nonprescription, At-Home COVID-19 Test

(Medscape) – The FDA issued an emergency use authorization on Wednesday for the first non-prescription at-home COVID-19 test, which allows users to swab a sample at home and then send it to a lab for processing. LabCorp’s Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit can be purchased online or over-the-counter at a store, according to an FDA announcement. Other at-home tests have only been available by prescription.