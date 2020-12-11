Fighting COVID-19 in the Amazon, with Herbs and the Internet

(The New Yorker) – During the peak of the outbreak, when the morgues of Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, were overflowing—and while indigenous communities attempted to quarantine—the oil, mining, and forestry industries continued to work in the rain forest. In May, Ecuador’s coalition of indigenous governments, CONFENIAE, launched an online dashboard to track cases of the disease in indigenous communities and identify outbreaks so that medical brigades, PCR tests, and emergency kits could be directed to the places that needed them. As of November, the dashboard had logged more than three thousand cases in ten indigenous nations. Carlos Mazabanda, Amazon Watch’s field coördinator for Ecuador, who worked on creating the dashboard, said, “In the absence of a response from the government, indigenous peoples were forced to take matters into their own hands.”