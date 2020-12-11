Healthcare Workers Have 7-Fold Increased Risk of Severe COVID-19

(Medscape) – Healthcare workers have more than a seven-fold increased risk of severe COVID-19 compared to non-essential workers, with the risk rising almost nine-fold in medical support staff, finds research from the first UK-wide lockdown. The study, published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, linked baseline UK Biobank data (2006-10) for England to SARS-CoV-2 test results from Public Health England (16 March to 26 July 2020).